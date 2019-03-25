Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $73.23 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $2,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999,911 shares of company stock worth $131,856,770. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,086,000 after acquiring an additional 474,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,216,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,602,000 after acquiring an additional 217,960 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

