Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $520.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.62.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.01. 267,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,093. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,023.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 229,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

