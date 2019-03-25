Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 227,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/covington-capital-management-increases-holdings-in-schwab-us-broad-market-etf-schb.html.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.