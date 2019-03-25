Covington Capital Management Has $61,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,734,000 after acquiring an additional 743,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,118,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after acquiring an additional 366,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

