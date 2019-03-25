Covington Capital Management Buys 4,500 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 232.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,632,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

