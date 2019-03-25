Costello Asset Management INC Invests $1.17 Million in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 218,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

DWDP stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

