Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 3,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corning by 8,775.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,306,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corning by 19,957.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,224,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 75.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,683,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,369 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 61.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Corning’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

