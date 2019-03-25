Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post sales of $135.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.51 million and the lowest is $135.10 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $133.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $563.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.30 million to $566.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $634.22 million, with estimates ranging from $626.34 million to $642.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $60.19.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Mark Goldin sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $404,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,269 shares of company stock worth $9,016,684. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.