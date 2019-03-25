Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.05 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.34% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.