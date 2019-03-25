Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.25. 1,032,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,583. The stock has a market cap of $453.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,154.52% and a negative return on equity of 116.34%. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.