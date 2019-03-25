Contrasting PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) & Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.79 $532.37 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A $1.83 billion 4.21 $531.00 million ($0.65) -51.25

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series A.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Liberty Media Formula One Series A does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Liberty Media Formula One Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Formula One Series A is more favorable than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 10.94% 39.90% 7.24% Liberty Media Formula One Series A -8.21% -0.67% -0.36%

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

