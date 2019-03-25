Contrasting Habit Restaurants (HABT) & Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE)

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Habit Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Habit Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.45%. Given Habit Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Famous Dave’s of America.

Risk and Volatility

Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Habit Restaurants 0.69% 3.01% 1.44% Famous Dave’s of America 8.86% 26.14% 13.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Famous Dave’s of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Habit Restaurants $402.15 million 0.69 $2.78 million $0.17 63.06 Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 1.00 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Famous Dave’s of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 5, 2018, it owned 16 locations and franchised 135 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

