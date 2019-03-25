Contrasting Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) & Choom (CHOOF)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Choom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -17.09% -3.08% -1.89% Choom N/A N/A N/A

32.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Choom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $40.74 million 2.47 -$6.96 million ($0.12) -54.17 Choom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Choom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Choom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Choom.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Choom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of RediTrexTM Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

