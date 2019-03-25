Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $39,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after acquiring an additional 687,703 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 98.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after acquiring an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 689.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,013,000 after acquiring an additional 510,376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 320,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $169.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

