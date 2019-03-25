ConnectJob Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, ConnectJob has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One ConnectJob token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX and YoBit. ConnectJob has a total market capitalization of $31,790.00 and $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ConnectJob Profile

ConnectJob (CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

