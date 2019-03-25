COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.50. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

