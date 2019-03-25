Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $399.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.60 million and the highest is $424.55 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $360.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $99,465.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,372.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,230. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.