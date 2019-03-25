Comparing Stockland (STKAF) & Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Stockland does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stockland and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stockland 0 1 0 0 2.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stockland and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stockland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.12 $105.15 million $1.31 14.17

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Stockland.

Profitability

This table compares Stockland and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stockland N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Stockland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

