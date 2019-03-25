Comparing Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) and Modsys International (MDSYF)

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Modsys International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions & Support $13.85 million 3.82 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Modsys International $10.98 million 2.14 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions & Support has higher revenue and earnings than Modsys International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions & Support -17.86% -7.60% -6.92% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and Modsys International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modsys International beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Modsys International

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

