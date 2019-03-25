Comparing AXA Equitable (EQH) and Its Rivals

AXA Equitable (NYSE: EQH) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AXA Equitable to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AXA Equitable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A AXA Equitable Competitors 7.10% 18.06% 9.00%

This table compares AXA Equitable and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable $12.08 billion N/A 5.07 AXA Equitable Competitors $13.74 billion $1.13 billion 34.14

AXA Equitable’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable. AXA Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AXA Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AXA Equitable pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA Equitable is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AXA Equitable and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable 0 5 8 0 2.62 AXA Equitable Competitors 184 676 765 39 2.40

AXA Equitable currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given AXA Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXA Equitable is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of AXA Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AXA Equitable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXA Equitable competitors beat AXA Equitable on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

