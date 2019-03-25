Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

