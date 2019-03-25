CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Sold by Lunia Capital LP

Lunia Capital LP lessened its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,983 shares during the quarter. CommVault Systems makes up 3.7% of Lunia Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lunia Capital LP owned about 0.61% of CommVault Systems worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,972,524.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock worth $4,955,806. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. 45,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,585. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

