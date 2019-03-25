Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Commscope has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

In related news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Commscope by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

