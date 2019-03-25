Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,681,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $4,300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Tapestry by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tapestry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $30.93 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nomura set a $50.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

