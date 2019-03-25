Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $158.50 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total value of $25,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $84,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,336 shares of company stock worth $32,645,667. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

