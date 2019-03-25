Commercial Metals (CMC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMC. Macquarie raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.