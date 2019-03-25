Cominar REIT (CMLEF) vs. Urban Edge Properties (UE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cominar REIT does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cominar REIT and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cominar REIT and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cominar REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cominar REIT and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.12 $105.15 million $1.31 14.17

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar REIT.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Cominar REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is the second largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 429 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties. Cominar's portfolio totals 38.2 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objectives are to maximize unit value through the proactive management of its properties.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

