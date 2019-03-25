Columbus Energy Resources (CERP) Trading Down 6.5%

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 2,060,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

