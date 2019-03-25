Colony Group LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,734.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

SCI opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

