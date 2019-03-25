Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 773,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of HNW opened at $14.12 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

