Cognex (CGNX) versus National Automation Services (NESV) Critical Comparison

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Automation Services does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognex and National Automation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 1 5 5 0 2.36 National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognex currently has a consensus price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cognex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cognex has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Automation Services has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognex and National Automation Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $806.34 million 10.53 $219.26 million $1.24 39.98 National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Profitability

This table compares Cognex and National Automation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 27.19% 19.75% 17.00% National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognex beats National Automation Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex ViDi, a deep learning-based image analysis software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts comprising In-Sight product line of vision systems and a range of 3D vision systems. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About National Automation Services

National Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

