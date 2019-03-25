Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company continues to focus on its TOP V Program targets, which are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by the end of 2019 and boost earnings. Also, strong capital position, expanding margins backed by rising interest rates and relaxed regulations will support its bottom line in the quarters ahead. Further, the company is likey to benefit from its improving credit quality. However, significant exposure to commercial loans and several probes and litigations, which are expected to result in a rise in legal costs, remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 275,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 167,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

