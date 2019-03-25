Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,019,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $55.43 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

