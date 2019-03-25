Citigroup Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Heska worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $2,092,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Heska by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Heska by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $635.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). Heska had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Benchmark downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Heska news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $716,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,829. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

