Citigroup Inc (C) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 31.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $568,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc (C) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s Largest Position” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/citigroup-inc-c-is-oldfield-partners-llps-largest-position.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.