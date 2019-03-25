Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE:SXT opened at $64.80 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $324.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

