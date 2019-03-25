Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 314,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,296,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 319,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/cisco-systems-inc-csco-holdings-reduced-by-northstar-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.