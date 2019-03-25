Circuits of Value Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million (COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Circuits of Value has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Circuits of Value has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Circuits of Value token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value (COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue . Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

