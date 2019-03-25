Cipher Capital LP Invests $644,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,097 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,570 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,222.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,082 shares of company stock worth $5,013,064. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

