Cipher Capital LP Invests $561,000 in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CIT Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CIT Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

In other CIT Group news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $118,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

CIT stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

