Cipher Capital LP Acquires 9,157 Shares of Cactus Inc (WHD)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $34.84 on Monday. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

