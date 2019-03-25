CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $149,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams Companies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/ci-investments-inc-reduces-stake-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.