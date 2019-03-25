CI Investments Inc. Has $54.97 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Concho Resources worth $54,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

