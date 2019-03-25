CI Investments Inc. Buys 133,900 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.88% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $111,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 464.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $154.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

