CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 373.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,273 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.48% of Anthem worth $325,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 249,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Anthem to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $301.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/ci-investments-inc-boosts-holdings-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.