Chronologic (DAY) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $136,551.00 and $580.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00004080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00427252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.01630485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00227739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,123,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,057 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

