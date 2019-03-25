China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8863 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80.

China Mobile has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. China Mobile has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Mobile to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of CHL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 527,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,614. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

CHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

