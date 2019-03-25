Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Lessened by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/chevron-co-cvx-position-lessened-by-cullinan-associates-inc.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.