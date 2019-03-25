ChessCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. ChessCoin has a market cap of $108,862.00 and $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000340 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,531.75 or 3.41055014 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00119263 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002090 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002351 BTC.

About ChessCoin

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

