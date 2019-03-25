Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,025,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 378,597 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $2.86.

CHEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Check Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Get Check Cap alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.20% of Check Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Check Cap (CHEK) Sees Large Volume Increase” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/check-cap-chek-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.